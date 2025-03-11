Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Large number of police units deployed as around 20 drug and organised crime raids carried out in Marbella

Officers from the National Police force targeted one specific neighbourhood in the Costa del Sol town early this Tuesday morning

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 14:36

A large deployment of National Police officers took over the Las Albarizas neighbourhood in Marbella, early this Tuesday morning to strike a blow against the sale of drugs, among other criminal activities. Around twenty entries and searches are expected to be carried out.

The operation, according to police sources, has been approached from a threefold perspective: "the eradication of points of sale of narcotic substances, the restitution of urban legality and the maintenance of public safety and public order".

Josele

Numerous units were involved in the operation: judicial police from the Malaga National Police's provincial headquarters and the Marbella police station, the Udyco drugs and organised crime unit Costa del Sol, police intervention units (UIP), prevention and reaction unit (UPR), special operational security group (GOES), operational group of technical interventions of the National Police (GOIT), foreign national and forensic units, aerial means and horse and dog units.

