Malaga Michelin-starred chef spreads his skills to Marbella's Hotel Los Monteros

Manu Balanzino Friday, 7 February 2025, 16:32 Compartir

Malaga chef José Carlos García, owner of the restaurant of the same name in Muelle Uno, will put his name behind the cuisine of Marbella's Hotel Los Monteros. Until last year, the Michelin-starred chef was an advisor for the Hotel Palacio Solecio in the old town of Malaga. Now, he will provide his expertise to the Marbella hotel, a branch of the American luxury chain Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, which is expected to reopen its doors at the end of February or the beginning of March.

The chain has two other locations in Spain: Kimpton Vividora Barcelona and Kimpton Aysla Mallorca.

"I am very excited to be part of a project as ambitious as the Kimpton. There are many professionals who come with a fresh concept. We are working on something unique and never seen before on the Costa del Sol," García told SUR.

The hotel will feature several gastronomic outlets designed by García. Among them, Jara, the main restaurant where breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served with a tribute to the rich heritage of Spanish cuisine and a focus on local products. "It will be a space where you can enjoy my cuisine and my experience in a more casual and informal way. A Mediterranean and natural concept. It will be like having Sunday lunch with the family," said the chef.

Other spaces which form part of this offer are: the Azul Lounge Bar, where people will be able to enjoy morning coffee, vermouth and aperitif, accompanied by fried fish or homemade preserves; the Costa Club pool bar; and the Escondido Rooftop - a rooftop bar with a Californian atmosphere, infinity pool, views of the Mediterranean Sea, a selection of signature cocktails and an authentic Mexican menu with Andalusian touches.

The hotel will include a 470-metre space for conferences, congresses and events, where gastronomy will once again play a key role.

The La Cabane by Dolce & Gabbana beach club will continue to be managed by the Mosh group, accompanied by the culinary proposal of chef Dani García.

As for the star dishes, García says that there will be no shortage of his iconic cold soups, with gazpacho and ajoblanco in different versions. "The oak wood oven will be the main protagonist and we will add classic dishes, such as sirloin Wellington," he said.

According to García, breakfast is the most important moment of the day. "We want to give Andalusian touches and make the guest feel where they are. In short, to enjoy Andalucía and our customs; why not with a good 'zurrapa malagueña'," said the chef.

First opened in 1962, Hotel Los Monteros was one of the first hotels in Spain to achieve the distinction of five-star luxury. Its restaurant 'El Corzo' marked a milestone in Marbella by becoming the first in the town to receive a Michelin star. Throughout its history, the hotel has hosted celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Julio Iglesias, Lola Flores, Nobel Prize winner Camilo José Cela, actors Sean Connery, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.