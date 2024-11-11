Still no trace of Costa del Sol kidnapping victim after four years

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 18:12

Four years have passed since the disappearance of Jamal, the Dutch national who was kidnapped by fake police officers in Marbella in 2020 and has not been heard from since. The case, for the time being, seems to be far from going to trial. According to sources, no charges have yet been brought by the public prosecutor's office, which could be due to the lack of clarity in the investigation as to what happened.

This was stated by the representative of the public prosecutor's office in a letter of just three lines sent to the police, and seen by SUR. The letter, dated 28 August this year, requested a more specific explanation of the way in which the abduction was carried out, which took place on the night of 22 August in 2020.

Despite the police work embodied in the hundreds of pages that make up the case file, there are still gaps that need to be filled in order for the prosecution to present its indictment.

What is known of that night is that Jamal, who was 31 at the time of his abduction, had gone out for dinner with his wife to a restaurant in Puerto Banús, where he was with his family on holiday. They had rented a luxury flat in the Nueva Andalucía area, where their five children were waiting for them.

The couple were on their way home in an eye-catching Mercedes-AMG G-Class tuned by German company Mansory. At around 10.10pm, when they were driving along Avenida del Prado, two cars passed them with their hazard lights on.

The couple initially thought that these were camouflaged vehicles belonging to the police. Eight individuals dressed as officers and wearing masks then got out of both cars. It was the first summer of the pandemic, so masks were mandatory at the time. Jamal rolled down the window and was allegedly hit on the head with the butt of a pistol.

Investigators reviewed all the security cameras from Puerto Banús to the couple's holiday home. Udyco specialists are convinced that, based on the manoeuvres he carried out, the driver of an Audi RS6 was following Jamal in the port and outside the port.

Once outside Puerto Banús, the Audi RS6 pulled away and two other vehicles - a black Audi A3 and a white Peugeot 308 - began to pursue the Mercedes in which Jamal was travelling with his wife. Seeing through the cameras how the victim was driving, at excessive speed and invading the opposite lane to overtake other cars, officers suspect he noticed the pursuit and tried to escape.