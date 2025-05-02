Investors sought to restore Marbella convent

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 2 May 2025, 17:39 Compartir

Marbella town hall is seeking investors to restore the town's Trinidad convent. "We are going to continue trying to find resources wherever necessary and meanwhile we are going to maintain, as far as possible with all our possibilities, the monument so that it does not deteriorate any further," explained Marbella councillor Félix Romero.

The controversy erupted during Holy Week when emergency work had to be carrried out to prop up the historic building due to cracks in the façade and Calle Viento had to be closed off. "It is a building of great value for the corporation and for the community," said the deputy mayor, who explained that "we have secured it on the basis of a report by the fire brigade because it is a street that has a lot of traffic, especially at this time of year".

The town hall is therefore open to initiatives and funding, both public and private, in order to enhance the value of this space located in the heart of the town. The plan presented by the Foundation of the Museum of Architecture and Modern Design (MAD) to restore the cultural building as a museum space, has not gone ahead despite having a signed agreement with the town hall and having the project on the table with a forecast investment of 1.8 million euros.

"What is really important is the preservation of the monument", added Romero, who highlighted its "historical value". From the end of the 15th century it was home to one of the religious foundations of the Catholic Monarchs. Many locals who love history see this space as an opportunity to enhance the value of Marbella's old town.

The town hall has received a great deal of criticism regarding the situation of this building. In April 2013 the plans were made public. However, twelve years later the building remains in the same state, with cracks and damage so bad that it has had to be propped up.

The socialist PSOE spokesperson at the town hall, Isabel Pérez, has called for solutions to this problem while lamenting "the abandonment to which the convent has been subjected". She also criticised the management of the historical heritage, citing the example of the Governor's House.