'Neglected' Marbella convent 'on brink of collapse'

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 25 April 2025, 18:22

Opposition PSOE councillors in Marbella have denounced the "neglect" to which the former Convent of the Trinity in the town has been subjected, which "has put this historic building on the brink of collapse, with the resulting danger also for the residents of Calle Viento".

The socialist party said the problem reached its peak this Easter, when the walls of this building had to be "shored up due to the risk of them collapsing due to their severe state of disrepair".