Insur to build new residential complex in Altos de Los Monteros in Marbella The real estate developers will invest 42m euros in the new development, which will mostly be aimed at international buyers

Grupo Insur has unveiled details of its latest residential development in the Altos de los Monteros area of Marbella. The project has been named Quintessence and will feature a modern design blended with nature and with sea views. Insur will invest 42m euros in building the project, aimed at mostly international buyers. Some 200 representatives of the real estate industry attended the launch presentation last week. Work should start in early 2023.