Injured hiker rescued from peak of Marbella’s La Concha mountain Firefighters and Guardia Civil officers attended the incident, after a foreign young man suffered an injury

It was just after 6.30pm last Thursday evening when the Junta’s 112 Andalucía emergency services control received a call for help. A hiker had suffered an accident near the peak of Marbella’s La Concha mountain.

A Guardia Civil mountain rescue team was alerted, which required the support of the Marbella fire brigade, to carry the young man, of Polish nationality, to safety. The injured man, who was accompanied by another hiker, had suffered an ankle injury, and a stretcher was required to transport him down the mountain.

The hikers were about 500 metres from La Concha peak and were able to complete a section of the descent on foot until the injured man was carried the remaining distance on the stretcher to waiting emergency vehicles.

The rescue was completed at 11pm, when the deployed rescuers returned to their bases.