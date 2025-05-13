India sets its sights on Marbella to stage luxury destination weddings

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 14:48 Compartir

Golden elephants, floral decorations, light shows, water fountains, haute cuisine and a host of details of the highest level accompany the Indian weddings that choose Marbella as a destination. The mild temperatures all year round and the town's internationally renowned offer of excellence and luxury attract wealthy people who want to say "I do" in a magical and opulent setting.

At the Arabian Travel Market, which was held in Dubai a few days ago, Indian operators showed special interest in Marbella for 'destination weddings' and proposed different ideas for cooperation. "We have been surprised by the number of professionals who have come to our stand to ask us about this topic," said director of Turismo de Marbella Laura De Arce. She said that the segment is something indeed worth exploring, because the type of weddings that come from India are "usually held outside the high season, involving several days of stay in the town, as well as a great economic impact on hotels and local businesses".

It is worth noting that the average luxury wedding party from India costs around 500,000 euros, but it can go up to one million euros, with between 300 and 500 guests who often stay in five-star hotels.

Destination wedding

Marbella has been an international destination for weddings of all kinds for years, although luxury weddings have a special impact. "Our main market today is of American and British origin. We have a lot of clients from the Middle East and, obviously, from India," said wedding planner Sira Antequera, who was recently the only Spaniard to participate in the EWPC world luxury wedding conference in Ras al Khaimah.

The wedding segment in Marbella continues to grow and sees this potential alliance with India as a way to boost the local economy through this off-peak tourism model.