Improvement works in the centre of San Pedro Alcántara have been completed, at a cost of 630,000 euros On a visit to inspect the result, the mayor of Marbella said barriers had been removed so the area is more accessible and attractive

Ángeles Muñoz and Javier García, on a visit to see how the area looks now. / SUR

The improvement works in the centre of San Pedro Alcántara have now been completed, at a cost of just under 650,000 euros, 80% of which came from the European Union FEDER funds. Paving and drainage pipes have been replaced and new, more energy-efficient lighting installed.

The streets which have benefited from the improvements are Perpetuo Socorro, Los Claveles, Virgen de Loreto, Virgen del Pilar and Sagrada Familia. The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the deputy mayor for San Pedro, Javier García, said on a visit to inspect the results that the works had also been necessary to improve infrastructure and accessibility, and had been carried out after complaints from local residents.

The mayor pointed out that thanks to these changes the architectural barriers had been removed and the area is now more attractive for pedestrians and people with mobility difficulties. However, as some parking places had been lost, the council plans to create another 40 spaces for residents on a plot of land nearby.

She said the new LED street lighting will provide a significant energy saving, and the new urban furniture makes the area look much more modern and that will be positive for residents’ quality of life.

She also explained that the new pipes which have been laid mean that sewage is dealt with separately from rainwater. Until now, when there has been heavy rain, the drains couldn't cope and water would overflow onto the streets. "Now, that problem has been solved,” she said.