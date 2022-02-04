Ideal Joyeros opens new Rolex boutique in Puerto Banús The opening of the store was attended by mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz and general manager of Rolex España Cédric Müller

Juan Núñez, Cedric Müller, Ángeles Múñoz, Shyam Aswani and Anup Aswani at the opening. / SUR

Ideal Joyeros, official retailer for Swiss watch brand Rolex, has opened a new boutique in Puerto Banús, Marbella.

The 130-square-metre boutique, located in the Muelle de Ribera complex, adjoins Ideal Joyeros' multi-brand store.

Cédric Müller, general manager of Rolex España, travelled to Puerto Banús to open the new store with the Aswani family, owners of Ideal Joyeros.

The event was attended by the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the CEO of Puerto Banús, Juan Núñez.

Ideal Joyeros has explained that the new store is designed to create an "immersive retail experience", where customers can explore the world of Rolex.

The exterior features Rolex's iconic emerald-green branding, complete with a wave motif reminiscent of the classic Oyster, the world's first water-resistant wristwatch.

The interior of the store is inspired by the sea, with maritime images and a specially commissioned piece of stucco work that pays tribute to Puerto Banús and its surroundings.