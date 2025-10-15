Iconic five-star Marbella hotel to close for 12 months for 40-million-euro refurbishment

Pilar Martínez Málaga Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 16:38 Share

The Gran Meliá Don Pepe, a five-star luxury hotel in Marbella, will close its doors for a year on Thursday 16 October after serving breakfast to the last guests before a complete renovation.

The hotel is set to undergo the biggest transformation since opening on 27 June 1964 and this is the first time it has ceased operations to improve its facilities. It is a major project in which the Meliá Hotels chain plans to invest 40 million euros. According to Rocío Galán, director of operations in eastern Andalucía for Meliá Hotels, this figure rises to 60 million euros when the costs of maintaining these inactive facilities are added. "With the project we are going to undertake, we will have a hotel for the next 100 years. The new Don Pepe will have some of the best suites in Spain and will remain a benchmark of luxury," she says.

After being included in the Junta de Andalucía's Hotel Modernisation plan, the renovation focuses on the creation of 32 new suites with which the hotel will have one hundred percent of its offer with sea views. "We are going to join the 32 rooms we have with mountain views with those overlooking the sea and create new suites designed for guests who are looking for larger rooms," the luxury chain explains.

"If it has always been an icon, with this transformation we are going to position ourselves on another level", says Galán. After the refurbishment the hotel will have 187 rooms and will go from having 24 suites to almost sixty. In addition, the swimming pool will be renovated and two more infinity pools will be built. "In short, a great project that the president of the chain, Gabriel Escarrer, has taken on first hand," says Galán.

Agreement on the Erte furlough scheme for works

The hotel has reached an agreement with the unions on an Erte furlough scheme plan for the 240 staff for the coming year. "We have reached a favourable consensus for both permanent and non-permanent employees. We will have these professionals back from November 2026, which is the date we are considering for the reopening. What's more, we will add new staff because the aim is to make a leap forward in the service to become a benchmark in this aspect with a renewed air," the company has said.

The hotel has organised a party for the employees for this Thursday after the departure of the last customers to thank them for the work done in what has been a great season and to tell them that they are waiting for them with open arms next year.

The last refurbishment of this hotel was carried out in 2000, although on that occasion, as on previous occasions, it did not close completely. A circumstance that Galán also says has been felt by the regular customers: "they have sent us messages asking what they are going to do on their next holidays and assuring us that it will be a long year without those trips to the Don Pepe".

This investment is part of the 125 million euros that Escarrer announced at the inauguration of the ME Meliá to be carried out on the Costa del Sol, a destination where the chain is contemplating new projects and which it considers "a guarantee of success".