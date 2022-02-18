Human remains found near Marbella’s San Luis fort Renovation work at the El Fuerte hotel led to the discovery of the bones, which are believed to date from the 17th or 18th century

Renovation work to the El Fuerte hotel in Marbella has led to the discovery of human bones in the vicinity of the nearby 18th century San Luis fort. As part of renovations, work is also being carried out to restore the fortress, which is a listed building and is located within the hotel. The bones are thought to date back to the 17th or 18th century.

The discovery was reported to the authorities on Thursday by those responsible for the work. The archaeologist in charge of supervising the work, José Antonio Valiente, in collaboration with the public authorities, is working on dating the remains. The project to restore the fort had to be approved by the heritage department of the Andalusian regional government and has a series of limitations and conditions put on it due to its status.

The castle stood from 1739 until 1812, when it was blown up by Napoleon's troops, having survived five sieges in 1810. Today only part of the building remains.