Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Industry professionals debated yesterday at the Great Hotel Debate in Marbella. Josele
Lack of affordable accommodation is the main problem for hiring staff in Marbella hotels
Housing crisis

Lack of affordable accommodation is the main problem for hiring staff in Marbella hotels

Water supply, transport issues and beaches are other concerns for the sector's professionals, who again foresee a growth in occupancy levels in 2025

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 11 October 2024, 16:26

Opciones para compartir

Marbella's leading hotel industry professionals gathered on Thursday at Les Roches for the town's 'Great Hotel Debate' organised after the high season to discuss future strategies as well as summer data. One of the main issues on the table was the lack of affordable housing for staff who come to cover the peak months.

"In Marbella we need cheaper rental housing to be able to bring people here. What can't be is that a one-bedroom is 600 euros, but it's not just the price, it's that you can't find it," said the president industry body Aehcos on the Costa del Sol, José Luque.

Also at the table were Rocío Galán, director of operations at Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá, Jorge Manzur, director of Antara, Julián Cabanillas, general manager of Marbella Club, and Ignacio Gómez-Escolar, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, as well as the director of tourism at Marbella town hall, Laura de Arce and the CEO of Les Roches, Carlos Díez de la Lastra.

The lack of affordable flats not only makes it difficult to bring employees to the town, but also to find the necessary talent that cannot be found locally to meet the existing demand. "In other parts of Spain there are many qualified people who would come to live on the Costa del Sol but because of the housing problem do not do so," said Cabanillas.

Hoteliers are concerned about having to lower their standards and rely on less qualified people which, in a way, could lead to a lower quality of service. As a result, many of these large hotels are opting to train their own employees while demanding a rental solution.

Transport is another of the serious problems plaguing the Costa del Sol. As the debate made clear, it is not only the lack of accommodation for employees but also the precariousness of the connections that prevent workers from other towns from being able to commute.

"Without water there is no destination", was another of the forum's key concerns. The drought is worrying hoteliers and they have already put measures in place to alleviate the situation, but are waiting for the development of water infrastructures. The deterioration of the beaches is another of the issues that were addressed as a worrying question that could affect the sector.

Moderate growth

While the speakers outlined the main problems facing Marbella's hotels, they also addressed positive issues such as the evolution of the market since Covid. The professionals foresee further growth by 2025, although they warn that it will be more restrained due to the fact that, especially in 2022, all kinds of records were broken in the town. "One of the most significant data that we have to take into account is that we have been more than six consecutive months with occupancy above 80 percent," said Del Arce, showing how the town is getting results in its work to break the seasonal nature of tourism on the Costa del Sol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mijas to put troubled coastal path extension project out to tender for third time
  2. 2 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  3. 3 Watch as waiting staff race around iconic Costa del Sol landmark to win big cash prizes
  4. 4 Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green
  5. 5 Popular Komando motorcycle festival to hit streets of Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Bioparc Fuengirola: The world's tropical rainforests come to the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Festival of Legends tributes to the divas of rock, pop and soul cancelled
  8. 8 Spain's warning about tougher Gibraltar border controls from 10 November
  9. 9 Top tips on buying a second-hand car in Spain
  10. 10 Back to the golden age of tourism through film: the legend of Torremolinos is revived in a comedy

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad