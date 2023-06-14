Hooded man attempts to rob a bus at gunpoint on A-7 in San Pedro Alcántara

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have opened an investigation into an attempted robbery which took place last night (Tuesday, 13 June) on a bus passing through San Pedro Alcántara. Apparently, a hooded man with a gun threatened the passengers and the driver to get them to hand over cash. The incident happened at around 23.40.

According to sources, the bus - which was on its way along the A7 towards Malaga - stopped at the Parque Antena stop, where the suspect got on.

The alleged robber, who was hooded and had his face hidden, pulled out a pistol inside the bus with which he allegedly threatened those present with the intention of robbing them. However, the inidividual apparently fled without achieving his aim and no one was injured.

The National Police force has opened an investigation into the attempted robbery and is working to try to locate the alleged suspect.