Costa town hall signs 25 million euro home care contract The regional government is co-financing the five-year contract and the service which will be free of charge for registered residents in Marbella

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz has announced a 25 million euro care home contract which will be provided by the town hall together with the Junta de Andalucía, which is co-financing it.

The contract will last for five years, will be free of charge and provided by 260 assistants from the company Clece, which has been awarded the contract.

The contract, which has been in force since 1 August, triples the 7.3 million euro budget of the previous agreement, which ran from 2015 until 2019. It establishes, among other areas, the working conditions and training of the carers. It will also cover assistance with hairdressing and chiropody services, in addition to those already offered, such as help with housework, personal hygiene, meals and the purchase of food and medicines.

Waiting list

Applying for the service can be done either by registering at the town hall or at the Social Rights office. The current waiting list is eight months, although, according to Isabel Cintado, councillor for the area, it is hoped that it will be reduced to six months.

"In these five years, the town hall is investing a total of six million euros", stressed Muñoz, who pointed out that, among the improvements to the service, the working conditions and training of the carers will also be taken into account, with recruitment plans targeted at vulnerable groups and 41 hours of training per year. “We want a good working relationship between the people who provide this service and the users themselves,” she added.

Investment

The mayor highlighted that this year the social investment is 14.5 million euros, "data that reflects the commitment we made in the area of social services from the outset. In this sense, she explained that the town hall "has an exclusively municipal allocation of 500,000 euros for those cases that are serious and whose degree of dependency has not yet been validated by the Junta de Andalucía".

She also said that this allocation is complemented by the 700,000 euros also provided by the regional government. "These figures reflect the commitment we made in the area from the outset and the consistent increase in the allocation that we carried out in the middle of the pandemic, understanding that atown as supportive as ours must also provide guarantees of care for families who have a person with some degree of disability," Muñoz concluded.