Hit-and-run driver tracked down after pedestrian seriously injured on A-7 in Marbella The motorist faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving without documents and reckless injury

The scene of the hit-and-run incident on the A-7 near Puerto Banús / Google Maps

The driver of a vehicle who allegedly fled after a pedestrian was hit before dawn on the A-7 by Puerto Banus on 11 June has been tracked down by police on the Costa del Sol.

The Guardia Civil traffic division, in a statement, said the driver allegedly involved in the hit-and-run incident is under investigation. The victim was struck at 4.30am at kilometre 174.4, where the road passes closes to the town centre.

Local Police from Marbella, in collaboration with Guardia Civil traffic officers, launched an investigation of the accident and began the hunt for the vehicle and driver.

The tracked down vehicle, parked in a discreet location, was found to have a damaged front.

After an extensive investigation the driver was arrested on 13 June and appeared before a Marbella court for the alleged crimes of leaving the scene of an accident, driving without documents and reckless injury.