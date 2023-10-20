Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

People from 19 countries participated at the event. SUR
Hikers at Marbella 4Days Walking event choose new challenging route
More participants than expected chose the new Challenge Roca Route, climbing to Altos de Marbella and the Istán reservoir

SUR In English

Marbella

Friday, 20 October 2023, 15:58

More than 2,000 walkers took part in Marbella 4Days Walking during the first week of October, with people from 19 countries taking part. More participants than expected chose the new Challenge Roca Route, climbing to Altos de Marbella and the Istán reservoir, with small rocky paths, river crossings and magnificent views.

"The new route was only for the experienced and well-trained walkers," said event director Arabella M. Wessels. "The response was so great that we will launch the Marbella 2Days Challenge next year. An event within Marbella 4Days Walking so we can offer hikes for all levels.

More than 1,000 of the walkers and their friends enjoyed the party atmosphere in the Walking Village at the Plaza del Mar at the end of each day.

