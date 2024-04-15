Hiker reported missing on Marbella's La Concha mountain found dead

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 15 April 2024, 17:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

The body of a 48-year-old man who was reported missing after going hiking in Ojén, near Marbella, has been found. Sources from Spain's Guardia Civil police force have confirmed the discovery to Europa Press.

The alarm was raised at midnight on Sunday when the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre received a call alerting them that a Finnish man had gone out on a hike, specifically the La Concha mountain route, and had not returned.

Immediately, the emergency operators activated a search operation involving the Marbella fire brigade, Guardia Civil and National Police forces.

The recovered body has been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga city, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.