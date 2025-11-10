Costa del Sol-based company snaps up Marbella Golf and signs agreement with Hilton to open first Waldorf Astoria in Spain

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 10 November 2025, 16:56 Share

Fuengirola-based company Higuerón Developments has announced the acquisition of Marbella Golf Country Club and the signing of an agreement with Hilton, which will give Spain its first Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Higuerón Marbella Golf Resort is the new name chosen for the redesigned establishment, which will mark "the beginning of a new era for one of the most emblematic golf sites in Marbella". With more than three decades of experience in the hotel, real estate and luxury sectors, Higuerón Developments has "a vision that will combine accommodation, wellness, sports and exclusivity".

The agreement that will give birth to Spain's first Waldorf Astoria was signed with Hilton's CEO in New York

The new owner signed the agreement with Hilton CEO Christopher J. Nassetta in New York. The presentation took place on 5 November at the iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel on Park Avenue in Manhattan, which was just reopening after a refurbishment. This is not the first agreement signed by Hilton and the Fuengirola company.

From the legendary Robert Trent Jones Senior to his son

Marbella Golf was conceived by Robert Naify in the 80s. He hired legendary architect Robert Trent Jones Senior - one of the most influential figures in the history of golf - who was responsible for the original design. The golf complex opened in 1994.

The new owner is already working on 'a redesign' of the golf course

Despite some subsequent modifications, the layout retains the essence of Trent Jones Sr's original design. Higuerón Developments has announced that it is working with Robert Trent Jones Jr on a new, contemporary design that will be "respectful of the landscape" and the creator's vision, aligned with the sport. According to the new owner, Higuerón Marbella Golf Resort represents "a fusion of past and future, tradition and innovation".