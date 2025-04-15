High car parking prices in Marbella's old town put shoppers off and drive people elsewhere

The Francisco Norte car park is the most expensive in the historic centre of Marbella, where the hourly rate is 5.50 euros.

Shop owners and employees in the historic centre of Marbella are complaining about the high prices for using private car parks in the town. "We are saved by the tourists who come to shop, because the people of Marbella prefer to go to La Cañada shopping centre rather than pay the exaggerated prices of the car parks." In general, local people tend to avoid shopping in this part of town due to the risk of spending half of the allocated budget on parking.

The average price for parking in the area is 4.30 euros per hour. This is what the Mercado, La Pesquera and Centro de Marbella car parks charge. The cheapest is the one on Avenida del Mar, where leaving your car for an hour costs 2.50 euros. On the other hand, the price at the Francisco Norte car park varies depending on the time of day. The highest is from 10am to 3pm, when it reaches 5.50 euros per hour.

This situation worries shopkeepers who compare Marbella with towns such as Mijas or Estepona, where parking costs one euro per day. "It's not just for those who come to shop; it's also for us, the employees, who have problems getting to work because public transport is packed," said a shop assistant who commutes to work from Benalmádena to Marbella. "If I could come by car, I would save a lot of time," she stated.

In an attempt to alleviate the situation, both the town hall and the Acoprocamar association of traders and professionals of Marbella's old town have signed several agreements, which aim to promote commerce. The last of these, signed by the traders of the town centre with the managers of Telpark, allowed people who made purchases of more than 10 euros to enjoy an hour free of charge. However, business owners do not agree that these measures could balance the impact of the high prices on the area's economy.

Is cheap public transport a solution?

Another measure that the town hall has implemented to alleviate the situation and facilitate consumption in the old town has been the development of public transport. For example, Marbella buses are free for registered town residents.

Last year, there were 82,208 active mobility cards, which contributed to 6.4 million journeys. On the other hand, the price for non-registered persons is 1.18 euros per journey. With this measure, the local government aims to promote more sustainable transport and bring transport through personal vehicles to a minimum.

Even so, cars are a preferred mode of transport when shopping due to the convenience they offer. For that reason, business owners in the old town are committed to their demand for the "moderation" of parking prices.