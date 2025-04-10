Estepona town hall seeks to include three private car parks in one euro per day parking scheme

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Paseo Marítimo where private car parks are located in Estepona. SUR
The council has submitted acquisition proposals to the companies that manage the car parks on Avenida de España and Calle Melilla

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 17:34

The mayor of Estepona, José María García, has announced on the town's social media pages that the municipality is proposing to buy parking spaces from three private parking operators in the town. The idea is to incorporate them into the public network, which charges one euro per day and two euros per night for parking.

The town hall has already made the proposal to the three concessionary companies. Currently, the car parks in question - Zapatillo and Inmecam on Avenida de España and La Viña on Calle Melilla - are used through a rotation system.

If the companies agree, municipal technicians will assess the value of the spaces based on market price and how much of the concession period is left for each company. "All the places that are not privately owned would become publicly managed, if the management companies want them to be," said the mayor.

The town hall is awaiting the decision of the private companies.

Aprona foundation

The car parks would be managed by the Aprona foundation, which promotes the integration of disadvantaged or vulnerable people into the labour market. Aprona already manages four car parks within the public system, plus two new ones that are being built.

The four car parks, located in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero, the athletics stadium, the Plaza del Ajedrez and the new town hall, have provided the city with more than 2,000 parking spaces. It has also offered employment opportunities to people with functional diversity.

A total of 37 people with varied abilities have been employed in Estepona thanks to Aprona, which contributes to the socio-labour integration of disadvantaged and vulnerable groups.

The two municipal car parks under construction will also be incorporated into this network of car parks at one euro/day: the Bulevar Central car park located on Avenida Juan Carlos I and the car park in the Plaza de la Iglesia del Carmen, with 300 and 322 spaces, respectively.

In addition, the town hall plans to build another car park in the area of La Lobilla.

