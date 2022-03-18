New health centre in the works in Marbella The former Town Planning offices in Ricardo Soriano are to be converted with a budget of near two million euros

Marbella Town Hall has put out to tender the works to convert the former Town Planning headquarters on Ricardo Soriano into a new health centre, for two million euros.

The window for companies to present their projects will be open until 28 March, after which the successful company will have 12 months and an initial budget of 1,987,000 euros to carry out the works.

The Andalusian government will then take on the task of staffing and equipping the centre.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz described it as "an essential healthcare facility", and thanked Juanma Moreno, president of the regional government, for having made possible this "extraordinary milestone". She explained that, from the beginning, Moreno understood the town's need for public infrastructures.

The new health centre will have three floors, and will provide a wide variety of services, including Paediatrics, Dentistry, Radiology and Physiotherapy, among others. The Mental Health Unit, however, will remain in the Las Albarizas health centre, where expansion and improvement works are also planned, Muñoz explained.