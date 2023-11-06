Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Local Police station in Marbella. SUR
&#039;I have killed my friend&#039;: The alleged prank call that sparked a huge police operation in Marbella
Crime

'I have killed my friend': The alleged prank call that sparked a huge police operation in Marbella

A man, speaking in English, called 092 and told the police control room operator that he had shot his friend in the head in the Costa del Sol town

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 6 November 2023, 15:24

Authorities are investigating an alleged prank after a man phoned the Marbella Local Police control room on 092 claiming he shot his friend in the head and was covered in blood.

The call was made on Thursday 26 October about 6.26pm when the man said in English: "I've shot my friend in the head". He said he had committed the crime in room number 8 in a hostel in the centre of Marbella and that his hands were covered in the victim's blood.

All officers in the area were immediately deployed, including National Police teams, and swooped on the address mentioned by the man. But it came as a surprise to the staff who had not heard any gunshots. Police then checked room number 8, occupied by two tourists at the time, but discovered no crime had taken place.

Officers then searched several other hostels in the town, but did not discover anything. Agents tracked the call to the Balearic Islands, according to sources, where the report was then treated as a prank. The man used a prepaid card with an international number to make the call, police sources added. He is yet to be identified, but officers are continuing their investigations.

