Green campaigners concerned over plans to move a chiringuito on Río Real beach The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed it has received a request but has yet to send officials for a formal inspection

The area where the small chiringuito would move to. / JOSELE

An environmental campaigning group in Marbella has complained about the possible "reinstallation of a small chiringuito beach kiosk and sunbed area" on the beach to the west of the mouth of the Río Real river, near to the centre of Marbella.

The group, Ecologistas Malaka, claims that the government had put up barriers in the area some years ago to try to encourage the restoration of some dunes.

Regional government sources, who are responsible for giving permission for any new activity on the site, said a request had been received to move an existing beach bar there and an inspection visit was due by officials.

Ecologistas Malaka have said that, if permission were granted, it would go against the central government's own policies.

Another group that campaigns to protect the Marbella shoreline, Asociación Produnas, said it respected any business that had the relevant permissions but that in general terms it was "not in favour of expansion".

Ecologistas Malaka said that premises like these added to the massification and commercialisation of beaches in the area.

The kiosk, which is about 20 metres square, already exists, and the plan is reportedly to move it to the east of some other huts supplying watersports services.

SUR tried to contact the owners of the chiringuito for their comment.