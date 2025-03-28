Golden Mile beachside readied for development

Marbella
Sections
Highlight
María Albarral
Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:02
A public-private partnership between Marbella town hall and a developer will lead the way for the development of the land by Playa El Ancón on the Golden Mile to begin.
According to Marbella's councillor for urban planning, José Eduardo Díaz, "This investment will see various initiatives, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of residents and visitors and regenerate this area."
The work will cost 3.5 million euros and include the area around the El Ancón watchtower.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.