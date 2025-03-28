Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella's councillor for planning on a visit to the area. SUR.
Golden Mile beachside readied for development
Marbella

Golden Mile beachside readied for development

A public-private partnership between Marbella town hall and a developer will lead the way for the development of the land by Playa El Ancón

María Albarral

Friday, 28 March 2025, 12:02

A public-private partnership between Marbella town hall and a developer will lead the way for the development of the land by Playa El Ancón on the Golden Mile to begin.

According to Marbella's councillor for urban planning, José Eduardo Díaz, "This investment will see various initiatives, which will contribute to improving the quality of life of residents and visitors and regenerate this area."

The work will cost 3.5 million euros and include the area around the El Ancón watchtower.

