Globetrotting galleon sails into Puerto Banús and opens its decks to visitors The Andalucia is a faithful replica of the vessels used by the Spanish during the 16th to 18th centuries. It will be docked in the port until 28 February

The galleon Andalucía has set sail from Sotogrande and will dock in Puerto Banús this Wednesday, 23 February, and open its decks to the public until Monday, 28 February.

The six-deck ship is some 55 metres long, constructed of iroko and pine wood, and boasts almost a thousand square metres of sail. Built in 2009, it is a faithful replica of the Spanish galleons that, during the 16th to 18th centuries, crossed the Atlantic, sailed through the Caribbean, to the American coasts and covered the Pacific route.

It is described as "an authentic floating museum of maritime culture that has already sailed more than 55,000 nautical miles through oceans and seas around the world, visiting ports on four continents, including Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York and Quebec”.

The Andalucia is currently touring various ports in Spain and Europe, and during its stop in Puerto Banús the public will be able to tour its decks and learn about what life was like on board and the history of these ships, from the young crew that currently sail on it.