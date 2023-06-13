Gala dinner to mark end of Costa real estate sector's charity padel tournament To be held at the Don Carlos Hotel in Marbella, it will complete a series of events and activities organised by more than 100 companies that collaborated in the initiative

The Building the Future organisation will host a fundraising gala dinner on Friday 16 June, an event that will mark the end of the IV charity padel tournament organised by the real estate sector of the Costa del Sol.

The charity night, which will be held at the Don Carlos Hotel in Marbella, will complete a series of events and activities organised by more than 100 companies that collaborated in the initiative, which, along with the padel tournament, included a friendly football match and a beach volley ball tournament.

The event, which starts at 8pm, costs 120 euros per person and will include a three-course dinner, plus live entertainment and music.

Part of the funds raised at the event will be divided between the Aspandem organisation (San Pedro), the Asociación Crece (Marbella), Club Deportivo Marbella Juega and AECC Marbella. In addition, the association will continue with the work of helping the children of Uganda.

Building the Future was incepted in Marbella in 2019 with the aim of uniting the real estate sector to help vulnerable children at risk of social exclusion. The president of the association, José Carlos León, called for the support of the local community in order to “change the lives of many young people”.