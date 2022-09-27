Frozen yoghurt chain Smöoy opens new store in Marbella The franchise from Murcia has chosen San Pedro de Alcántara as its latest destination

Smöoy, the frozen yoghurt franchise based in Murcia, has opened a new ice cream parlour on Calle San Antonio in San Pedro de Alcántara, in Marbella.

This new establishment is its seventh the company has opened in Spain since the beginning of the year. Smööy says that the San Pedro store is in line with “improving our positioning both nationally and internationally, maintaining growth plans, which, in the coming months, will be joined by new shops both nationally and internationally.”

Smööy claims that all of its frozen yoghurts are low in fat, high in fibre and gluten-free and as well as ices, the company also serves waffles, pancakes and crepes as part of the range of products "available all year round".