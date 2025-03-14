From Vanuatu to Benin: the most unusual nationalities living in Marbella

MARÍA ALBARRAL MARBELLA. Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:14 Compartir

Marbella is a cosmopolitan town with a melting pot of cultures. A testament to this is that it ranks as the third town in Spain and the first in Andalucía in terms of the number of nationalities represented. Residents from 153 different countries, spanning all continents, can be found in the town. This figure means that 78.6% of the world's population is represented in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Among this extensive list of geographical origins are some states that, at first glance, may be difficult to place on a map and are located thousands of kilometres from southern Spain.

Among the most unusual and distant nationalities that have settled in Marbella are residents from Vanuatu. This island nation in Oceania has a population of 335,908 and requires an average of 37 hours of flight time and two layovers to reach from Malaga. From the same continent, people have also moved from New Zealand, one of the most distant places from Marbella, with 19,470 kilometres separating it from its capital, Wellington.

While Vanuatu is not the only country that seems exotic and distant to the average European, the map of Africa also highlights nations such as Benin, Togo, and Gabon, which are among the nationalities represented in Marbella. The African continent has a significant presence in the town, as 34 of its 54 states are represented among the local population - amounting to nearly 37% of all African national identities. Notably, the largest foreign nationality in Marbella is Moroccan, with 5,455 Moroccan residents officially registered on the municipal census.

Asia

Another continent that contributes to Marbella's cultural diversity is Asia. In its central region, countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan can be found, fitting into the world's puzzle alongside states like Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, which lie on the border between Asia and Europe. All of these nations have compatriots who have made their way to the warm shores of Marbella.

The Middle East is another source of residents in Marbella, as well as investors who have chosen to establish businesses in the town and purchase properties, mostly high-end. Examples include the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Likewise, from the far east of Asia, people from Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, among others, have also made Marbella their home.

The Marbella census even records four stateless individuals - people who are not recognised as citizens by any country under its laws and therefore lack any nationality.

The population continues to rise and now stands at 168,000 .

According to the latest data from the Marbella municipal census as of February 2025, which this newspaper has had access, the population continues to grow and now stands at 168,000 inhabitants. The most recent figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) for 2024 indicate that the coastal municipality has already reached 159,000 inhabitants, thus solidifying its position as the seventh most populous city in Andalucía, preceded by Seville (687,488), Malaga (591,637), Cordoba (322,811), Granada (232,717), Jerez de la Frontera (213,688), and Almería (202,675).