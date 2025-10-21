Founder of iconic restaurant leaves 2.5-million-euro gift to the people of Marbella

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 16:38 Share

Paolo Ghirelli, founder of the iconic La Meridiana restaurant in Marbella, who died in August, has left 2.5-million-euros to the town hall. The donation will be used, according to the wishes of the Italian businessman, for the care of older people.

"Paolo's generosity, involvement and love for Marbella has been demonstrated once again with this gesture that he made before leaving us," said the town's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who announced the donation and the municipal government's intention to fulfil his wishes. "In addition to his legacy as a reference point for the business, gastronomic and social life of our town that will be remembered, he leaves us this charitable legacy that confirms his altruistic spirit and his intention to contribute to making our town better," she added.

Marbella town hall will manage the inheritance donated by Ghirelli to contribute to the care and improvement of the quality of life of older people, but it has yet to define exactly how the money will be used.

Working with executors

The mayor pointed out that the town hall has drawn up a proposal and is working with the executors of Ghirelli's estate to define the precise destination of the donation. "This proposal contemplates various alternatives in terms of the distribution of the legacy within the framework of satisfying Paolo's wishes," said Muñoz, who detailed that among the possibilities are the financing of municipal programmes including immediate care, home help and tackling unwanted loneliness, as well as the option of investing part of the amount in equipping the Trapiche del Prado public care home.