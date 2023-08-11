Five hundred guests attend 38th cancer charity gala in Marbella, raising 200,000 euros The funds will go towards research projects and the services offered by the local branch of the AECC to patients and their families

Organisers and guests with Lolita Flores at the AECC gala in Marbella last weekend.

ANDREA JIMÉNEZ MARBELLA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The 38th fundraising gala organised by the Marbella branch of the Spanish cancer association AECC brought together 500 guests at Finca la Concepción last week.

Music, surprises and raffles created a festive atmosphere that helped the organisation raise some 200,000 euros.

The funds will go towards the research projects, programmes and services that the association offers patients and their families in Marbella. Among well-known faces was singer and actress Lolita Flores, who collected the 'Fighter' award. She has taken part in various prevention campaigns and is an example for others following her own personal fight against the disease.