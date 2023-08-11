Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Organisers and guests with Lolita Flores at the AECC gala in Marbella last weekend. JOSELE
Five hundred guests attend 38th cancer charity gala in Marbella, raising 200,000 euros

Five hundred guests attend 38th cancer charity gala in Marbella, raising 200,000 euros

The funds will go towards research projects and the services offered by the local branch of the AECC to patients and their families

ANDREA JIMÉNEZ

MARBELLA.

Friday, 11 August 2023, 14:10

Compartir

The 38th fundraising gala organised by the Marbella branch of the Spanish cancer association AECC brought together 500 guests at Finca la Concepción last week.

Music, surprises and raffles created a festive atmosphere that helped the organisation raise some 200,000 euros.

The funds will go towards the research projects, programmes and services that the association offers patients and their families in Marbella. Among well-known faces was singer and actress Lolita Flores, who collected the 'Fighter' award. She has taken part in various prevention campaigns and is an example for others following her own personal fight against the disease.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad