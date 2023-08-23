Six aircraft join ground efforts to stop forest fire in Marbella spreading

Sections
Plan Infoca, the Junta de Andalucía's specialist forest fire fighting service, is working to tackle a wildfire that broke out shortly before six o'clock this Wednesday evening (23 August) in the Malaga municipality of Marbella, specifically in the La Montúa area.
According to Infoca, two semi-heavy helicopters and one heavy helicopter (Super Puma), two ground-loading aircraft and a fire engine, as well as an environmental agent, two operations technicians, two groups of forest firefighters, two Brica crews and a Brica helicopter were intially deployed.
Subsequently, a coordination aircraft, additional heavy and sem-heavy vehicles, fire engines, another group of forest firefighters and a mediical unit were deployed.
In addition, as reported by Marbella town hall, a farmhouse has been evacuated and access to the Puerto Rico area from the La Cascada restaurant has been cut off.
