Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the fire in Marbella. @Plan_Infoca
Six aircraft join ground efforts to stop forest fire in Marbella spreading
Wildfire alert

Six aircraft join ground efforts to stop forest fire in Marbella spreading

The wildfire was declared by the Plan Infoca specialist firefighting brigade at around 6pm this Wednesday evening

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 18:33

Compartir

Plan Infoca, the Junta de Andalucía's specialist forest fire fighting service, is working to tackle a wildfire that broke out shortly before six o'clock this Wednesday evening (23 August) in the Malaga municipality of Marbella, specifically in the La Montúa area.

According to Infoca, two semi-heavy helicopters and one heavy helicopter (Super Puma), two ground-loading aircraft and a fire engine, as well as an environmental agent, two operations technicians, two groups of forest firefighters, two Brica crews and a Brica helicopter were intially deployed.

Subsequently, a coordination aircraft, additional heavy and sem-heavy vehicles, fire engines, another group of forest firefighters and a mediical unit were deployed.

In addition, as reported by Marbella town hall, a farmhouse has been evacuated and access to the Puerto Rico area from the La Cascada restaurant has been cut off.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad