First steps taken to reclassify beachfront Residencia de Tiempo Libre in Marbella for hotel use

Marbella town hall has signed an agreement with the Junta de Andalucía to transform the Residencia de Tiempo Libre plot into a space for hotel use. Since its inauguration in 1962 and until its closure in 2023, the place had a social purpose, offering affordable stays to workers and elderly people. The new project plans the privatisation of the space for hotel use, which has generated some strong opposition.

Located in the Las Chapas neighbourhood, eight kilometres from Marbella's town centre, the Residencia de Tiempo Libre initially stretched over 21 hectares. Like the other six leisure complexes of the same type in Andalucía, its purpose was to offer affordable holiday stay to working families, pensioners, people with disabilities and people over the age of 65. The thriving mass of trees surrounding it and the vernacular architecture of the complex have prompted its inclusion in Andalucía's historical heritage catalogue.

With the new project, the buildable area will be increased to 30,000 square metres. The land will be be offered as a concession to a private entity for a duration of 75 years and a fee between 3.5 and 4 million euros. According to the regional minister of economy, Carolina España, this is an example of "good management of public money". However, Isabel Pérez, spokesperson for the socialist party in Marbella, has denounced "the privatisation of public services" in view of the housing problem - the most pressing issue in Marbella at the moment. Pérez has proposed that the Residencia is used for social housing.

Residencia de Tiempo Libre ceased its activity in 2023, after the regional government decided to close the six complexes that existed in Andalucía. The 321 workers were relocated to other positions within the region. Some of the regional government-owned facilities have been sold, while others are going to be run by concessions, as is happening to the one in Marbella.