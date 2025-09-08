Marbella makes another move towards the implementation of low emission zone in town

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 8 September 2025, 13:33 Share

The arrival of the 'zona de bajas emisione' (ZBE) low emission zone in Marbella is getting closer as the town hall has taken the next step to implement this area of restricted access to road traffic with the installation of four environmental meters in the historic centre. These zones banning the most polluting vehicles must be implemented in all towns and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, according to the Spanish law on climate change and energy transition.

The devices, which are already in operation, will allow real-time monitoring of air quality in "the framework of the municipal commitment to sustainability, public health and compliance with European regulations in this area," said Marbella's councillor for traffic and transport, Félix Romero.

Before implementing the restricted access area, the town hall still needs to approve a new municipal bylaw

Based on the data obtained by the devices, a final report will be drawn up with recommendations for the environmental management of the town. This information will, in turn, serve as the basis for the drafting of a municipal bylaw, which is the last of the phases that the town hall must address in order to definitively implement the low emission zone.

The project, which will run for three months, involves the continuous collection of data on air quality; technical analysis of the values obtained, identifying patterns, pollution peaks and possible sources of emissions. Among the parameters to be measured are carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide. "With the implementation of these meters, we are not only taking a fundamental technical step, but also a gesture of commitment to the citizens, who will benefit from a cleaner and more habitable urban environment," said Romero.

Already defined spaces

The town hall already defined its ZBEs in October 2023, which were limited to Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara town centres. The town hall then agreed to limit the use of these areas to vehicles with environmental labels B, C, Eco and Zero; those associated with residents or owners and tenants of parking spaces, commercial premises or tourist accommodation in these areas; those carrying out goods distribution or delivery activities or those that habitually transport people for health reasons, as well as emergency vehicles, for people with reduced mobility, those accessing official buildings or hospitals and those of the municipal public services of cleaning, urban hygiene or lighting.

The limitations are now being developed without fines being imposed, because the real implementation of the low emission zone will not come into force until the new bylaw is approved and for this the data obtained by the environmental meters are fundamental.