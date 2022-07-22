First plan for new 18m Marbella sports stadium unveiled The concept includes capacity for 8,000 spectators, an indoor athletics track, gym and parking for 900 vehicles

Huete Arquitectos studio, based between Marbella and Estepona, has won the ideas competition with its preliminary plan for Marbella's new municipal stadium complex. Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz described the concept as "modern, sustainable and functional".

The Dream B1G project scored the highest number of points in a design contest that attracted 11 entries, although only six made the final list. The requirements were for a football stadium with a capacity for 8,000 spectators. It also had to include an indoor, covered and approved athletics track, a gym, fitness room and also more than 900 parking spaces.

Now it only remains to offer the tender for the detailed project study for which 985,000 euros has been allocated.

Once the final plan is ready, work will start on demolishing the existing stadium in the centre of Marbella, with the removal of the lighting towers and the perimeter fencing of the area scheduled for February next year.

"The demolition itself will take place in September 2023, which will take about three months. From then on we will start liaising with local residents and in parallel, we will put out the tender for the work itself. The idea is that between 2023 and 2024 we can start building," Muñoz said.

When she was asked how the 18 million that the project will cost was going to be financed, the Marbella mayor was unable to provide an answer.