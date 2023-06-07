Fireworks light up the sky as Marbella's San Bernabé fair gets into full swing The daytime fun starts today, Wednesday, with the opening of the bars at 1pm in the Alameda park and Avenida del Mar

Under the threat of rain, the fiery Sevillian singer José Manuel Soto opened this year's Marbella’s San Bernabé fair last night (Tuesday), followed by the ever-anticipated crowning of the event's queens and kings. The traditional fireworks display closed the first day of festivities that for weeks has been awaiting the event the marks the start of summer in the Costa del Sol town .

There was also the switch-on of the lights on the arch at the entrance of fairground, which this year has been dedicated to Juan Recio, president and founder of the Sierra Blanca flamenco club whose saetas music contest precedes the celebration of Holy Week every year.

The daytime fair begins today (Wednesday, 7 June) with the opening of bars from 1pm in the Alameda park and Avenida del Mar and it will run until Monday 12 June. It celebrates the residents of La Buganvilla and their association, or peña.

The main novelty this year takes place on Sunday when both the procession of Marbella's patron saint, San Bernabé, and the Corpus Christi procession, in which all the brotherhoods (cofradías) and the children who have received their first communion traditionally take part, to commemorate the sacrament of the Eucharist.

Programme

Today, La Represa park will host performances by the dance troupes Muévete, Sandra Vázquez, Cristina Romero, Maribel Urbano and Alba Donoso.

Apart from the performances by Rosario on Friday, Rosa López and Ruth Lorenzo on Sunday and Camela on Monday, this year the association Mesa Pop, chaired by Luis Vázquez, is making its debut as a music promoter at the fair on Saturday, in support of local musicians. The headliners are Kiko Veneno and Vera Fauna, are supported by The Lost Bullets and The Rabbit Holes.

The elderly will be well catered for too at the marquee in La Plaza del Mercado with competitions and dances.