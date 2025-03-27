Firefighters rescue man trapped near a cliff on Pico de La Concha It was in a very dangerous rocky area and the situation was aggravated by the weather conditions

Europa Press Thursday, 27 March 2025, 14:01 Compartir

Firefighters rescued a middle-aged man from the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon who had strayed from the path on his descent of the Pico de La Concha and was trapped next to a cliff.

According to a statement from the town hall, the hiker alerted the 112 emergency service, which in turn alerted the Marbella park to activate the rescue of the citizen, who was in a very dangerous rocky area. The situation was further complicated by the weather conditions.

Following the call from the regional service, the firefighters contacted the man by mobile phone, who was nervous and frightened. He was given instructions and advice to stay calm and maintain his position until the arrival of the three-strong rescue team.

The operation lasted nearly four hours and the hiker, who had to be rescued from the point where he was by means of a rope system due to difficult access, was treated for symptoms of hypothermia but was not injured.