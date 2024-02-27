Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The rescue work of the Marbella fire brigade. SUR
Firefighters rescue 76-year-old man who became disorientated while hiking in mountains near Marbella
Firefighters rescue 76-year-old man who became disorientated while hiking in mountains near Marbella

The fire brigade's nighttime rescue operation, from an altitude of 900 metres in the Sierra Blanca, took around seven hours

María Albarral

Marbela

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 09:52

In the late hours of Saturday night and early hours of Sunday morning, a team of firefighters from Marbella helped rescue a 76-year-old man who became disorientated while hiking at an altitude of 900 metres, near the Río de las Piedras, in the Sierra Blanca mountains.

The fire brigade operation began at 8.30pm, when a call for help was received by 112 Andalucía, from the affected person himself, who said that he had lost his way while hiking a route in the Juanar area, which specialists describe as 'dangerous'.

The firefighters located the man thanks to the coordinates sent from his mobile phone to the 112 emergency coordination centre and found him unharmed. However, he was suffering from slight hypothermia and had some mobility problems, so they had to use harnesses and other equipment during the rescue work. The fire brigade operation lasted until 4.30am, when the crew took the man, who was spending a few days visiting the Costa del Sol town, back to his hotel.

