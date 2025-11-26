Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo from the rescue operation led by the Marbella fire brigade. SUR
112 incident

Marbella firefighters rescue three Belgian hikers trapped in steep area

The hikers were trying to get from Juanar to Istán and ended up in a canyon with difficult access

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:17

The fire brigade of Marbella carried out a complex operation in the Monchalbán area on Monday evening, rescuing three hikers of Belgian nationality, as reported by the town hall.

The two 50-year-old hikers and the 25-year-old man accompanying them started their route from the area around Juanar, in Sierra Blanca, at 11am. They were heading in the direction of Istán. At some point, they became disoriented and tried to descend towards the reservoir, entering a canyon that was difficult to access.

At 6.30pm, they called the 112 emergency centre and said that they needed assistance. The firefighters managed to contact and locate the hikers, confirming their position in a steep area. Less than 250 metres away in a straight line, the teams began their approach, using technical rope manoeuvres to access the location safely.

Having extensive knowledge of the terrain, the firefighters managed to reach the hikers and take them to a safe area. The operation ended successfully, with no injuries to the three hikers or the rescue personnel involved.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar cable car tourist attraction closed to undergo major transformation
  2. 2 Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners
  3. 3 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender
  4. 4 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  5. 5 International junior darts tournament gets under way in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Plans advance for major refurbishment of eastern Costa del Sol secondary school
  7. 7 The Rock marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
  8. 8 Gibraltar police commissioner attends UK national policing conference in London
  9. 9 Gibraltar representatives attend major international cruise summit in Madrid
  10. 10 Benalmádena honours commitment to modernise fire brigade

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella firefighters rescue three Belgian hikers trapped in steep area

Marbella firefighters rescue three Belgian hikers trapped in steep area