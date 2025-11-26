Marbella firefighters rescue three Belgian hikers trapped in steep area

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:17 Share

The fire brigade of Marbella carried out a complex operation in the Monchalbán area on Monday evening, rescuing three hikers of Belgian nationality, as reported by the town hall.

The two 50-year-old hikers and the 25-year-old man accompanying them started their route from the area around Juanar, in Sierra Blanca, at 11am. They were heading in the direction of Istán. At some point, they became disoriented and tried to descend towards the reservoir, entering a canyon that was difficult to access.

At 6.30pm, they called the 112 emergency centre and said that they needed assistance. The firefighters managed to contact and locate the hikers, confirming their position in a steep area. Less than 250 metres away in a straight line, the teams began their approach, using technical rope manoeuvres to access the location safely.

Having extensive knowledge of the terrain, the firefighters managed to reach the hikers and take them to a safe area. The operation ended successfully, with no injuries to the three hikers or the rescue personnel involved.