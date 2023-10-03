Filmmakers from around the world gather on the Costa del Sol

Anthony Piovesan Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cinema fanatics and personnel from 100 production companies across the world will descend on the Costa del Sol for the 18th Marbella International Film Festival.

The four-day event kicks off this Wednesday 4 October with an opening ceremony at the Red Dog Cinema in Puerto Banús and two red carpet screenings. The first is Women And Roads. The Way To Yourself. Mallorca, a Spanish documentary about three women who travel around the island with a camera in search of touching stories to capture. The second screening is Moroccan feature film Triple A, which tells the love stories of three people by their communities.

Festival director Mac Chakaveh told SUR in English the next four days will be an opportunity to celebrate cinema and promote Marbella to the rest of the world.

“Not only is this a chance for filmmakers to promote their work but it’s also a golden chance to bring the film industry to the Marbella region and generate interest for cultural tourism,” he said. “An average film costs 20 million to make so just imagine if 20 were made here every year, that’s a lot of money into the local economy.”

Between 40 and 50 films will be screened during this year’s festival from Wednesday 4 until Sunday 8 October. Chakaveh said audiences could expect “absolutely anything” from the screen.

Ampliar

“What’s so interesting about the Marbella International Film Festival is that it is open to all genres,” he said. “We have a fascinating combination this year which cover all sorts of stories and themes, and the documentaries are some of the most outstanding you’ll come across.”

Documentaries about immigration in Europe and Spain, the Russian conflict in Ukraine, and Guantanamo Bay are some highlights, as well as two feature LGBT+ works, and a fun film about the Loch Ness monster. A premiere of a British action film Rise of the Foot Soldier: Vengeance promises to wow audiences after it sold out at a screening in London two weeks ago.

The festival has expanded significantly since its debut in 2006 and now collaborates with the Marbella council and tourist board, Marbella Film Office and the Andalucía Film Commission.

Each year, the festival is promoted at other major cinema festivals across the world such as the Cannes International Film Festival and the Los Angeles International Film Festival.

During the next four days there will be screenings and after show parties at venues in Marbella and Puerto Banús, as well as a gala awards ceremony on Sunday. The full programme of screenings can be viewed online on the festival’s website.