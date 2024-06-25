Fiesta Marbella Arena summer music festival returns to the old bullring

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 16:50 | Updated 16:58h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella Arena has announced a varied programme of summer concerts and shows to be held in the town’s old bullring in Puerto Banús again this summer.

Under the banner of Fiesta Marbella Arena, the agenda will offer concerts throughout August and September by top national and international stars from various musical genres. The cycle also includes top house-music DJs from around the world, along with shows dedicated to iconic music of the movies and stand-up comedy.

The festival kicks off on 7 August with the show Arena of Dreams, featuring Centreforce 883 and Clockwork Orange, a night of vibrant house and disco music with a line-up of DJs and musicians from the UK.

One of the best-selling artists in the history of Arab pop, Nancy Ajram, will give her first concert in Spain on 8 August. Dubbed the ‘Beyoncé of the Middle East' the singer’s musical career has spanned two decades, during which she has recorded ten albums and topped the charts numerous times in the Middle East and North Africa.

The following night presents the Generation Music Event featuring one of the UK’s most popular boy bands, Blue, a four-piece group who have sold more than 15 million records world-wide and who have topped the UK singles chart on three occasions. The band, who represented the UK in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, will be joined on stage by English singer Chesney Hawkes, best known for his single The One and Only, which was written by Nik Kershaw. Son of Chip Hawkes, singer and guitarist of the 1960’s band, The Tremeloes, the 53-year-old singer has also enjoyed a career in television and film. Norwegian hip hop duo Madcon will also perform at the event.

Debut in mainland Spain

Popular British DJ Pete Tong makes his debut in mainland Spain on 10 August with Ibiza Classics, a show based on variations of classic house music and which has the collaboration of the Essential Orchestra, a show that has been described as “an incredible experience".

August ends with British stand-up, actor and television presenter Jimmy Carr, who will perform his 90-minute show full of black humour on 31 August.

September gets going with Russian rap singer Morgenshten, who will stop off in Marbella during his current European tour (3 September). Named Russia's most successful showman and artist in 2020, he first gained fame in 2018 as the author of parodies of popular music artists of that time.

Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy will return to the Marbella bullring on 20 September as part of their tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The band, who first performed at the arena in 2022, have earned much praise in both the Ukraine and beyond the borders of their native country for raising money to support children affected by the current war that is ravaging the country.

Organised by Bill Blenkarn and Steve Durham, serious music promoters with a stellar record, this promises to be an epic celebration of global music and talent.

Supporting local charities and organisations

The festival raises funds for and awareness of local charities and associations, such as Hogar Betania, a charity that helps victims of human trafficking, immigrants, homeless people and ex-prisoners; and Collective Calling, an organisation committed to addressing the issues of homelessness in Spain and supporting street children in Tanzania.

The festival also supports the Triple A animal shelter in Marbella; and the Puerto Banús branch of the Rotary Club, the largest group of Rotarians in Spain, which is dedicated to serving the local community through service projects

For a full schedule and tickets, see www.marbellaarena.com