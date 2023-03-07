Fake handyman arrested for stealing valuables from pensioners' homes in Marbella

The 66-year-old suspect was charged with five offences of theft and one of fraud

Spain's National Police force has arrested a fake handyman for allegedly stealing valuables from the homes of elderly people in Marbella.

Officers have attributed five thefts and one offence of fraud to the suspect, who allegedly took numerous valuable items, some of which were recovered by the agents during the investigation.

The investigation began as a result of a complaint reported to Marbella's National Police station by one of the alleged victims, the force said in a statement.

Easy targets

A series of other complaints were received in the following days leading officers to believe that it could be the same offender in all cases.

According to the complainants, they had all received a visit from a maintenance person and, after convincing them they needed his help, he allegedly entered the houses and stole valuables.

The suspect targeted elderly people who were, «easily manipulated and vulnerable», said the National Police, «thereby guaranteeing success in the thefts and the subsequent difficulty of being recognised by the victims – either due to their age or deterioration of health».

The detained individual has already appeared in court.