A fairytale park for children in Marbella

Marbella town hall has begun work to refurbish the play area in the Arroyo de la Represa Park, located next to the Fernando Alcalá Marín central library, with a literature theme. The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the works last weekend, pointed out that the 500 square metre facility will also have adapted and accessible equipment for children with special needs and it is hoped that the installation will be open to the public before Christmas.

Muñoz, who was accompanied by the councillor for parks and gardens, Diego López, and the area advisor, Eloy Ortega, said, "We wanted children to learn through play, so many of the elements of the future area will be themed around stories such as Puss in Boots, the Pied Piper, Harry Potter or Don Quixote."

The mayor also recalled the local government's commitment to improving the town’s 105 playgrounds through a specific municipal maintenance plan. "Maintaining these infrastructures is done by investing every year as the town hall does," said the mayor, who recalled that the equipment currently in the Arroyo de la Represa playground dates back to the 1990s "and required action now to adapt it”.

She also highlighted that while the focus of the park will be on play, it will also be designed to help the psychomotor skills of the users and will be in strict compliance with safety regulations.