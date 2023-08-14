Exclusive Fabergé Game of Thrones jewellery on display in Puerto Banús Marbella is the only place in Spain where the collection will be shown. When the exhibition closes the pieces will be moved to Germany and Austria

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fabergé is probably best known for its collection of Easter eggs made for Russian tsars in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, making Peter-Carl Fabergé one of the most important jewellers of his time. Today, his great-granddaughter, Sarah Fabergé, is continuing his legacy with exclusive collections as the company's director of special projects. One of them is currently on display in Marbella and is inspired by the television series Game of Thrones.

The pieces have been designed in partnership with the Emmy and Bafta award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. This exclusive collection, which has a starting price of 45,500 euros, will be presented in 'episodes' over the next two years. The first, 'Chapter One: Dragon', has five limited edition models and is inspired by House Targaryen.

They are on display at the Gómez & Molina jewellery shop in Puerto Banús until the end of August. "This presentation is the result of our close collaboration with Fabergé and to be able to bring exceptional pieces such as these is a privilege, as they are in demand all over the world," said jewellers Marina and Miguel Gómez Molina.

Dragon's egg

Among the jewels is an 18-carat white gold pendant inspired by a dragon's egg. According to Sarah Fabergé there is one piece that is attracting particular interest from customers in Puerto Banús: a white gold dragon skeleton ring with diamonds and rubies extracted from the Gemfields mine in Mozambique.

All of the pieces are inspired by the acclaimed TV series and one pair of earrings resembles the scales of a dragon. "Game of Thrones commissioned an egg and after that creation we designed a collection of jewellery from the saga reflecting fire, renewal and dragons using stones of exceptional quality," said Fabergé.

This first commission was made in 2021 and is unique: the Game of Thrones Fabergé egg was bought by a private collector for 2.2 million euros. The aim of the collection is to recreate Daenerys Targaryen's journey through the series as well as her colourful costumes.

Sarah Fabergé and Miguel Gómez Molina; some of the pieces in the exhibition Juan Carlos Domínguez

Fabergé was founded in St. Petersburg in 1842 by Gustav Fabergé, Peter-Carl's father and Sarah's great-great-grandfather and the company was commissioned by European royalty.

Marbella is the only place in Spain where the collection will be shown. When the exhibition closes the pieces will be moved to Germany and Austria.