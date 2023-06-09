English-language TV show marks 400 weeks on the coast Launched in 2014 by Costa resident Nicole King, Marbella Now serves as a bridge between the town hall and foreign residents

Tony Bryant Marbella.

The Costa del Sol's only English-language cultural and current affairs television programme marked its 400th week with a special programme on Thursday.

Presenter Nicole King's guests on the milestone show included the former editor of this newspaper, Liz Parry; Costa Women founder, Ali Meehan; and the vice-president of Triple A animal charity, Lily van Tongeren.

Ampliar Nicole with guests and friends at the tea party in Marbella. Karl Smallman

A long-term resident of Spain who has enjoyed a career in market research and brand management, King launched Marbella Now in 2014, along with Mi Marbella radio, both of which are sponsored by the town hall.

Her first guest in 2014 was Marina Nitzak, proprietor of Luks Marbella investors' club, which has just celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Since its inception, the television programme has featured a wide range of topics from local associations, organisations, groups and people who have stood out for their individual talents, something of which King is extremely proud.

"It feels surreal to have reached this milestone, but also very satisfying to see that with persistence, we are creating a community and putting our differences aside to combine our efforts in mutually beneficial projects. My aim has always been to connect the town hall and all the different nationalities that live in Marbella. In fact, this is a space designed for them, with the English language as a uniting vehicle," the presenter told SUR in English.

Marbella Now serves as a bridge between the town hall and the more than 140 different nationalities that call Marbella their home. Because of her undying passion to make a difference in Marbella, King also serves as a link between the local communities and the large number of foreign visitors and tourists who pass through the municipality.

The show is broadcast every Thursday on RTV Marbella, and repeated at other times during the week, as well as being available online.

The programme offers a variety of guests from different cultures and economic backgrounds, and serves as a platform to promote local charities, associations, organisations and businesses.

It also focuses on subjects such as the legal and administrative challenges of living abroad, along with information about the Costa's live entertainment and cultural scene.

"It's nice to see that more and more people are realising that the town hall is there to help us. I used to be known as 'la guiri' by my RTV Marbella companions, but I've now been promoted to 'their guiri'. I have made some really nice friends and I've learnt so much over the years, so I'm really looking forward to what comes next," Nicole King said said.

The presenter celebrated after the special recording with a tea party attended by some of her close friends and associates.