Energy self-sufficiency work contract awarded for Marbella conference centre

Marbella has awarded a 1.9-million-euro contract for sustainable works to the Palacio de Congresos. The conference and exhibition centre aims to become more sustainable to boost its attraction for Mice tourism events (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

Funded by EU Next Generation funds, the project aims to achieve energy self-sufficiency and rainwater harvesting.

Works include thermal insulation, modern climate systems, natural lighting, rainwater collection for irrigation and toilets, efficient ventilation and electric vehicle charging points.