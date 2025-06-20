Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Environment

Energy self-sufficiency work contract awarded for Marbella conference centre

The project will cost some 1.9 million euros and aims to promote the sustainability of the building as a venue for Mice tourism

M. Albarral

Friday, 20 June 2025, 13:44

Marbella has awarded a 1.9-million-euro contract for sustainable works to the Palacio de Congresos. The conference and exhibition centre aims to become more sustainable to boost its attraction for Mice tourism events (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

Funded by EU Next Generation funds, the project aims to achieve energy self-sufficiency and rainwater harvesting.

Works include thermal insulation, modern climate systems, natural lighting, rainwater collection for irrigation and toilets, efficient ventilation and electric vehicle charging points.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  2. 2 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  3. 3 Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB
  4. 4

    Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines
  5. 5 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Energy self-sufficiency work contract awarded for Marbella conference centre

Energy self-sufficiency work contract awarded for Marbella conference centre