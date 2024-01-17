Employment fair to provide opportunities for jobseekers in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 15:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

The ‘Feria de Empleo’ or job fair returns for the sixth time to Marbella on 15 February and is being held at the town’s Adolfo Suárez Conference Centre. "It is an unmissable event which has become a national benchmark and which last year brought together around 5,000 people, with a total of 140 stands and 2,000 jobs were offered in companies and 8,000 in the army, with a satisfaction rate of almost 93 percent among the participants," said mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz during a presentation event.

Muñoz said that associations such as CIT Marbella, REM, Apymem, Apymespa, Andalucía Emprende, CADE, SAE, the Spanish Army and the Red Cross, among others will be at the fair which will open at 9am and finish at 6pm.

One of the exhibitors will be the town hall who will provide information on municipal resources for job searching and they will also be giving presentations about training sessions, which will be located in the Blue Room, and another, a 'speech corner' where human resources managers from different companies will be invited to address the aspects they consider most important when looking for candidates.

Career guidance

In the weeks leading up to the event a dedicated town hall team will be on hand to provide career guidance to attendees. Muñoz said that with through the team, the town hall aims to “do even more to help unemployed people in the town so that they are as well prepared as possible and therefore increase their chances of finding work, which is why we will help them with questions such as how to write a CV or how to deal with a job interview".

The fair is free to attend although participants should register via: www.enterticket.es and all the information can be found on the town hall website: www.marbella.es/web/empleo.

The mayor highlighted that the event forms part of “the many initiatives and measures promoted by the town hall in terms of economic development and SMEs which, together with companies and freelancers and the enormous strength of the Marbella brand, which continues to be a magnet for investors, entrepreneurs and tourists, ensured that 2023 was historic in terms of economic and employment figures”.

She went on to say that unemployment is at its lowest level recorded in the town since December 2007 and that unemployment has fallen by 28 per cent in the last six years. Muñoz also said that the number of self-employed people in the town has increased by 1,300 people and there are currently more than 20,000 companies, almost 2,000 more than before the pandemic.