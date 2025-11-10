Elite business leaders gather for Sinergias Club's fifth annual charity gala in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Monday, 10 November 2025, 09:31 | Updated 09:55h. Share

Marbella will once again be the centre of business leadership on 14 November, with the fifth charity gala of Sinergias Club Internacional.

This exclusive gathering at The Westin La Quinta, Benahavís is much more than a gala - it's a strategic high-value networking platform. The event brings together visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and social leaders who share the vision of business with positive impact. One of the most talked-about names this year is entrepreneur Curro Rodríguez, official patron of Sinergias Club for 2026, with a presence in seven countries and more than 37 companies under his leadership.

Attending this gala opens doors to unique opportunities, strategic connections for businesses and projects that can transform entire sectors.

One of the highlights will be the presentation of the Sinergias Business Awards, with distinguished nominees such as Francisco Gómez, president of Alfil Patrimonial; Michael Bormann, founder of the multinational BDP; Elisabeth Arrojo, Doctor and Full Member of the Royal European Academy of Doctors; and visionary entrepreneurs and social leaders (Curro Rodríguez, official patron of Sinergias Club 2026; Efrén Miranda, founder of El Club de El Emprendimiento, Spain's largest community of SMEs, self-employed workers and entrepreneurs, currently comprising more than 100,000 members...) who share the vision of business with positive impact.

All funds raised go entirely to the social programme "Sinergias con Corazón" (Synergies with Heart), supporting real and ongoing projects that improve lives, such as:

CADI, care for children with diverse needs;

AVOI, social and employment inclusion;

Mejor en familia, support for at-risk families;

Fundatul, social and employment inclusion;

Participation directly contributes to these transformative causes, for just 120 euros, enjoy an exclusive welcome cocktail, a gourmet dinner in a select atmosphere, live music and, above all, the best environment for doing business and creating lasting partnerships.

Limited places. Tickets: https://form.smartcollect.es/?id=2304

The Westin La Quinta, Marbella

Friday, 14 November, 8pm