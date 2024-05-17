Eleven-year-old British youngster makes impact on La Voz Kids talent show

Tony Bryant Friday, 17 May 2024, 16:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

An eleven-year-old British resident of Marbella has made a dream become reality when she appeared on La Voz Kids, a popular television talent show broadcast on Antena 3. Carmen Holden, who came from the UK to the Costa del Sol town with her parents in 2015, got through the blind audition stage of the show with her performance of the Lady Gaga song, Always Remember Us This Way (from the blockbuster movie A Star is Born), which secured her a place on Lola Indigo’s team.

Carmen, who began singing at the age of four, has always enjoyed singing, especially when visiting the home of with her grandfather, where they both enjoy singing on his karaoke machine. The youngster also has encouragement from her elder brother, Max, 15, who plays the guitar; and from her father, Ian, who she says “sings a little at home”.

During her pre-performance interview, Carmen, who also began taking dance lessons around three years ago, confessed to “being a little nervous and emotional”, although she added that she was “really looking forward to singing on the show”.

Carmen’s proud mother, Angela, who was born in Edinburgh, told SUR in English her daughter started singing “as soon as she could talk”.

“Carmen has always loved singing. She began singing on stage during events at her school when she was four. She began singing lessons a few years ago, and it was her teacher who suggested applying for La Voz Kids,” her mother said.

Carmen is one of several Costa del Sol youngsters who got through the blind auction phase of La Voz Kids, along with the band Minuto y Medio, Astrid Verweij and Vera Lukash. Another local 11-year-old, Amor López of Ciudad Jardín in Malaga city, has also got through the blind audition phase of the show.