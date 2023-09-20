Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Elderly man arrested for stabbing his partner in Marbella released after being unable to give a statement
Crime

Elderly man arrested for stabbing his partner in Marbella released after being unable to give a statement

Crime ·

The 86-year-old suspect was not able to provide a statement due to his poor physical and mental state and has been provisionally released

Europa Press

Marbella

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:06

Compartir

The 86-year-old man arrested last week for allegedly stabbing his 79-year-old partner in Marbella has been provisionally released, after being unable to provide a statement due to his poor physical and mental state.

This was confirmed to Europa Press by judicial sources, who explained that the man was examined by a forensic doctor who determined his physical and mental state of health, which meant that his statement could not be taken by the court in Marbella that deals with cases of gender violence.

Related news

The man is accused of attempted manslaughter. Sources also pointed out that the investigating court will offer the victim, who is recovering favourably, the possibility of taking legal action.

The incident happened at around noon on Thursday 14 September. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call from a neighbour saying that there was a woman who had been stabbed in the Altos de Salamanca area of Marbella.

The 061 health services were called to the scene and treated the victim, who was taken to hospital with several stab wounds. National Police officers arrested the victim's partner, who has no previous record of gender violence.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New British owners take over well-known international college on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Maritime search and rescue service offers new theory on what happened to missing paddleboarders on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Major upgrade plans for nine hotels on Costa del Sol get stamp of approval
  4. 4 Local man becomes first electric scooter rider to be charged and sentenced with drink-drive offence in Gibraltar
  5. 5 World Cup footballer Jenni Hermoso issues strongly-worded statement and accuses Spanish football federation of intimidation and threats
  6. 6 Solheim Cup 2023: three days, two teams and a lot of prestige at stake
  7. 7 New women's football coach heads to Valencia with just six players and waits for rest of Spain's called-up national squad to arrive
  8. 8 Requirement to take out pet dog insurance as part of Spain's new animal welfare law is delayed
  9. 9 Supermarkets in Spain beef up security as shoplifting thefts rocket
  10. 10 Junta shells out another 12 million euros on new 24-hour cyber threat monitoring centre in Malaga

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad