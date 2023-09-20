Elderly man arrested for stabbing his partner in Marbella released after being unable to give a statement

The 86-year-old suspect was not able to provide a statement due to his poor physical and mental state and has been provisionally released

The 86-year-old man arrested last week for allegedly stabbing his 79-year-old partner in Marbella has been provisionally released, after being unable to provide a statement due to his poor physical and mental state.

This was confirmed to Europa Press by judicial sources, who explained that the man was examined by a forensic doctor who determined his physical and mental state of health, which meant that his statement could not be taken by the court in Marbella that deals with cases of gender violence.

The man is accused of attempted manslaughter. Sources also pointed out that the investigating court will offer the victim, who is recovering favourably, the possibility of taking legal action.

The incident happened at around noon on Thursday 14 September. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call from a neighbour saying that there was a woman who had been stabbed in the Altos de Salamanca area of Marbella.

The 061 health services were called to the scene and treated the victim, who was taken to hospital with several stab wounds. National Police officers arrested the victim's partner, who has no previous record of gender violence.